Police: Londonderry Township woman was kidnapped, forced into prostitution

For three weeks this summer, a 20-year-old Londonderry Township woman was being held against her will and forced into committing multiple acts of prostitution in Tennessee and South Carolina, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The harrowing story of the victim — who is identified only by her initials — is detailed in court papers that police filed Oct. 21 with District Judge David Judy, to obtain an arrest warrant for Rachel Shearer, 21, of Old Forge in Lackawanna County. Rachel Shearer

Police allege Shearer kidnapped the woman by luring her into what the victim thought would be a weekend vacation road trip to Myrtle Beach in late May.

Instead, the victim after falling asleep during the trip awoke to find herself in a “dope house” in Knoxville, Tennessee, where people were constantly coming in and going out to buy illegal drugs, according to police reports.

Trooper Robert Hicks, spokesman for state police Troop H in Harrisburg, said it is “pretty rare” for a case like this to be reported to police in this area. However, police believe actual occurrences of someone being kidnapped and forced into prostitution are unfortunately not so rare.

“We know there are plenty of occurrences that go unreported,” he said.





Forced to have sex

The stop in Tennessee was only temporary.

After being joined by a man identified as Keon Porter, Shearer, the victim and Porter traveled to a hotel in Myrtle Beach, where Shearer told the victim she would be having sex with a man for $200.

When the victim refused, Shearer went and got Porter, who assaulted the victim until she agreed to perform the sex acts. At one point after the victim tried to escape, Porter beat her until she became unconscious. On another occasion, Porter pointed a firearm directly at the victim and threatened further harm if she did not comply, according to court documents.

Over a period of four days in June while she was being kept at the hotel against her will, the victim told police that she had been forced to have sex with three clients.

The victim, Shearer and Porter then drove back to the dope house in Knoxville, where the victim told police she was forced into having sex for money with as many as six men a day.

“Some days there were more and some days there was less,” the woman told police. “I don’t even know how long I was there.”

The victim described Shearer as “an active participant” in the scheme who acted under Porter’s direction. She described Shearer and Porter taking her to a Victoria’s Secret store in the Knoxville area, where Shearer took photos of the victim wearing “provocative” lingerie items that the victim was forced to try on in the dressing room.

Shearer posted the photos of the victim on backpage.com, a classified ad-type of website that is known to be used to promote and set up prostitution services, according to police.

Mother gets suspicious

On June 14 — about two weeks after the victim was kidnapped and taken to Knoxville — the victim’s mother contacted State Police in Harrisburg, telling them she believed her daughter was missing and was in danger.

Eleven days earlier — on June 3 — the mother told police she had gotten a text message from her daughter’s cellphone saying that her daughter was staying in an apartment above the Sweet Pizza restaurant in Pottsville.

After not hearing more from her daughter for several days, the mother contacted the restaurant, only to be told there were no apartments in the building and that no one knew of the victim being in the area, based upon the description the mother provided.

The mother also knew something was wrong in that her daughter, described by police as “an avid Facebook user,” had not posted anything for days. On June 14, police acting on information from the mother, listed the victim as a missing person in a national database.





Victim gets away

On June 16, the mother told police that she had learned through an acquaintance of her daughter that she was “somewhere in Tennessee.”

By about this time Porter had left Knoxville, and on June 18 or June 19 Shearer began driving the victim from Knoxville towards Wilkes-Barre.

Sometime in the morning of June 20, Shearer stopped at a gas station off of Exit 104 of Interstate 81 in Schuykill County, and the victim got away. The victim went into the gas station, told an employee she was in danger, and asked to use a telephone, police said.

Shearer tried to get the victim to return to the vehicle, but she refused. Shearer then drove off alone, police said.

The victim called her mother from the gas station. Her mother picked her up and took her straight to the State Police station, police said.

Building a case

Police over the next few months put together the case against Shearer through in-person interviews of the victim and through warrants ordered by two Dauphin County judges allowing police to search Shearer’s vehicle and to obtain and analyze data and images from 10 cellphones and devices that were in Shearer’s possession.

Also, the FBI working with Knoxville police identified Shearer and Porter as suspects in “active investigations” of similar acts of kidnapping and human trafficking that had been reported to law enforcement in other jurisdictions, according to the court documents. On June 10, arrest warrants were issued by Knoxville police for Shearer and Porter for felony aggravated kidnapping and human trafficking.

On June 21 — one day after allegedly fleeing from the gas station near Wilkes-Barre from where the victim escaped — Shearer was taken into custody by police in Harrisburg and on June 22 charged with drug counts, according to arrest papers and online court documents. Shearer’s Acura MDX was impounded, paving the way for the search of the vehicle and for the turning over of Shearer’s cellphones and devices to a State Police computer crimes lab for forensic analysis.

Police extracted from the devices 40 digital images that police through tattoos and other physical characteristics and markings were able to confirm were the photos that Shearer had taken of the victim in the Victoria’s Secret dressing room in Knoxville on June 2.

Moreover, an Apple iPhone Harrisburg police had seized from Shearer contained a text message to “Daddy” saying “Will u be mad at me if let dia go wit her mom.” Shearer while being interviewed by a Harrisburg FBI agent on June 21 had consistently referred to the victim as “Dia.” The number used to contact “Daddy” was traced to Porter.

The victim also told police of how Porter had given her a dress to wear. This was evidence police cited that Shearer and Porter had worked together to plan the kidnapping of the victim ahead of time.

The victim told police she had known Shearer from before from having purchased heroin from Shearer — whom the victim knew as “Jess.”

The charges

The victim and “Jess” had renewed their relationship through Facebook, shortly before Shearer invited the victim to go along on the road trip to Myrtle Beach, according to court papers.

On Oct. 27, Shearer was arraigned before Judy and charged with kidnapping to facilitate a felony, conspiring to kidnap for ransom, conspiring to kidnap to facilitate a felony, conspiring to involuntary servitude, trafficking in individuals, and two felony counts of conspiring to promote prostitution.

Shearer is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of conspiring to unlawful restraint. She is in Dauphin County Prison on $200,000 bail, and a preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 14 before Judy.

As for Keon Porter, charges against him “are imminent” for his role in the kidnapping of the Londonderry Township woman and her being forced into prostitution, Hicks said.

Porter is now in custody in either Maryland or Delaware on charges from a separate incident, Hicks said.

Extraditing Porter to this area “would be preferred,” Hicks said, but doing so “is not necessary to substantiate what occurred.”